US turns over two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan: AP

Business

US turns over two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan: AP

An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan have been handed over to Japanese authorities following a long-running fight to avoid extradition from the United States, their lawyer told the Associated Press.

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn to unveil ambitions plan to help Lebanon economy
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault chief executive, looks on during a news conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, in Jounieh, Lebanon September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir//File Photo

Bookmark

BOSTON: An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan have been handed over to Japanese authorities following a long-running fight to avoid extradition from the United States, their lawyer told the Associated Press.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month cleared the way for the extradition of U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, who are accused of helping Ghosn flee Japan while he was awaiting trial on financial charges.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark