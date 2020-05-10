US unemployment rate will get worse, Treasury's Mnuchin says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answers questions during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
WASHINGTON: The staggering US unemployment rate reported by the government on Friday amid coronavirus lockdowns may get even worse, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday (May 10). 

"The reported numbers are probably going to get worse before they get better," Mnuchin told the Fox News Sunday program.

The unemployment rate surged to 14.7 per cent in April, the Department of Labor reported.

That shattered the post-World War Two record of 10.8 per cent touched in November 1982.

Mnuchin indicated the White House was talking about more fiscal measures to ease the economic pain from the pandemic. But, Mnuchin said the federal government did not want to bail out states that were "poorly" managed.

The White House is pushing for a payroll tax cut, he added.

Source: Reuters

