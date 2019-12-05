US unseals indictment against two Russian residents in malware case

REUTERS: The United States on Thursday unsealed an indictment against two Russian residents in connection with a conspiracy to illegally obtain money and property by installing malware on various computers.

According to the indictment, Maksim Yakubets was the leader of a group of conspirators involved with Bugat malware and botnet, while close associate Igor Turashev handled various functions for the conspiracy, which allegedly began around November 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by John Stonestreet)