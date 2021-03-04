US will invest US$100 million to help J&J and Merck vaccine partnership

Business

The White House said the federal government in planning to spend US$100 million to help the recently announced vaccine partnership between Merck & Co and rival Johnson & Johnson, White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt said on Wednesday.

Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Bay Shore, NY
Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The money will help Johnson & Johnson double its production of vaccines, Slavitt said. The company was expected to deliver 200 million doses to the federal government by the end of May and roughly a billion doses by the end of the year.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Carl O'Donnell)

Source: Reuters

