US will invest US$100 million to help J&J and Merck vaccine partnership

NEW YORK: The White House said the federal government in planning to spend US$100 million to help the recently announced vaccine partnership between Merck & Co and rival Johnson & Johnson, White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt said on Wednesday.

The money will help Johnson & Johnson double its production of vaccines, Slavitt said. The company was expected to deliver 200 million doses to the federal government by the end of May and roughly a billion doses by the end of the year.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Carl O'Donnell)