US will lift sales ban order against China's ZTE: WSJ

BEIJING: The U.S. government will lift an order banning U.S. companies from selling components and software to China's ZTE Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported on its Chinese microblog account, citing unnamed sources.

The paper, on its official Weibo account, said ZTE will also be required to make significant changes to its management and board as part of the agreement.

