US working on detailed trade pact with China: Mnuchin
The United States is working to hammer out a detailed trade agreement with China that will include specific structural commitments, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.
WASHINGTON: The United States is working to hammer out a detailed trade agreement with China that will include specific structural commitments, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.
The two sides have made a lot of progress in recent talks and hope to make more progress in the weeks ahead, Mnuchin said in an interview from London.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey)