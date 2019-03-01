US working on detailed trade pact with China: Mnuchin

The United States is working to hammer out a detailed trade agreement with China that will include specific structural commitments, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, leaves a ho
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, leaves a hotel in Beijing for talks with Chinese officials, China, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The two sides have made a lot of progress in recent talks and hope to make more progress in the weeks ahead, Mnuchin said in an interview from London.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

