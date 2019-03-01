US working on detailed trade pact with China: Mnuchin

The United States is working to hammer out a detailed trade agreement with China that will include specific structural commitments, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

The two sides have made a lot of progress in recent talks and hope to make more progress in the weeks ahead, Mnuchin said in an interview from London.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey)