US companies to unveil Iraq investments during Iraqi PM visit Thursday: Official

WASHINGTON: US companies plan to unveil investments and agreements with the Iraqi government during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's first visit to the White House on Thursday, a senior administration official said.

The official, who briefed reporters in a Wednesday call, declined to offer details, saying he did not want to get ahead of US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that US oil major Chevron Corp tentatively plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with Iraq to develop one of the country’s large oil fields, citing people familiar with the matter.

