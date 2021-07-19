Using spyware against journalists 'completely unacceptable' - EU's von der Leyen

Using spyware against journalists would be completely unacceptable, the head of the European Commission said on Monday, after reports that an Israeli company's spyware was used to hack the smartphones of journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world.

EU Commission President von der Leyen meets Austrian President Van der Bellen in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Pool

"What we could read so far, and this has to be verified, but if it is the case, it is completely unacceptable. Against any kind of rules we have in the European Union," Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Prague.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

