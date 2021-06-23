USITC says tyres from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam hurt US industry

Business

USITC says tyres from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam hurt US industry

The U.S. International Trade Commission building is seen in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. International Trade Commission building is seen in Washington, DC, on Aug 31, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Passenger vehicle and light truck tyres from South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and subsidized passenger vehicle and light truck tires from Vietnam hurt US industry, the US International Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

"The commission made affirmative determinations with respect to its antidumping duty investigations concerning imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and its countervailing duty investigation concerning imports of these products from Vietnam," it said in a statement.

"The Commission further made a finding of negligibility and voted to terminate the antidumping duty investigation concerning imports of these products from Vietnam."

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark