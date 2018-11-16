USTR Lighthizer denies he said China tariffs on hold

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer did not tell business executives that another round of tariffs on Chinese imports is on hold, a USTR spokesperson said on Thursday, denying a report in the Financial Times.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer did not tell business executives that another round of tariffs on Chinese imports is on hold, a USTR spokesperson said on Thursday, denying a report in the Financial Times.

"Ambassador Lighthizer has made no representations to industry executives that future Section 301 tariffs are on hold," the USTR spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The plan for the tariffs as covered in the Federal Register Notice dated Sept. 21, 2018 has not changed at all. Any reports to the contrary are incorrect," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)