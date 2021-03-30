USTR's Tai tells EU antitrust chief she wants more positive trade relations

WASHINGTON: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told the European Union's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, on Monday (Mar 29) that she has a "strong desire to develop a more positive and productive" trade relationship with the EU, USTR said.

In a statement, USTR said Tai and Vestager agreed to work together on key priorities such as climate change, the digital economy and strengthening US-EU cooperation to deal with large, non-market economies such as China.

