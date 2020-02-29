USTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO

The Trump administration on Friday said it would focus on concluding trade agreements with Britain, the European Union and Kenya over the coming year, while strictly enforcing trade laws and pushing for a broader reset of the World Trade Organization.

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Friday said it would focus on concluding trade agreements with Britain, the European Union and Kenya over the coming year, while strictly enforcing trade laws and pushing for a broader reset of the World Trade Organization.

In its annual report to Congress, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said members of the global trade body needed to fundamentally rethink what it called "an outdated tariff framework" that no longer reflected economic realities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said it would push for a close review of the WTO's budget, which it says has faced "little scrutiny" in the past, and would advocate for changes that allowed for more plurilateral agreements.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)