UTC beats profit estimates on airplane boom

REUTERS: United Technologies Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the industrial conglomerate benefited from higher sales of aircraft parts, driven by record production at planemakers Boeing and Airbus.

The maker of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Carrier air conditioners said net income attributable to shareholders fell to US$1.24 billion, or US$1.54 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.33 billion, or US$1.67 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.93 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.81 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 9.6 percent to US$16.51 billion.

