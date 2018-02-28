Valeant revenue forecast fizzles as competition heats up; shares dip

Valeant Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a profit in the fourth quarter compared to a year-earlier loss, as it booked a one-time benefit because of new U.S. tax laws.

REUTERS: Valeant Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday gave a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for 2018, as several of its major drugs face more competition from generics.

The Canada-based drugmaker's revenue will also be pressured as the company continues selling off businesses to free up cash and reduce its debt burden of some US$25 billion.

Valeant has already divested its Dendreon cancer treatment unit as well as several skin care brands acquired during a debt-fueled deal-making binge under former CEO Mike Pearson.

"Since the end of the first quarter of 2016, we've reduced our total debt by more than 20 percent, and we will continue to address our debt, as well as reduce expenses," said Valeant Chief Executive Officer Joseph Papa.

Valeant has also sharpened its focus on more profitable products including its Bausch and Lomb eye care line and treatments for Wilson's disease and gastrointestinal diseases.

The Wilson's disease treatment is expected to face competition from Teva Pharmaceuticals' generic version launched earlier in February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other Valeant products including heart drug Nitropress, a top-selling product once criticized for its steep price, also face mounting competition from generics.

Valeant forecast 2018 revenue of US$8.10 billion to US$8.30 billion. Analysts on average were expecting US$8.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The drugmaker's U.S.-listed shares fell 9 percent to US$16.84 in premarket trading following the news.

The stock, which hit a peak of over US$250 in 2015, has languished under US$30 for much of the past two years amid intense scrutiny into the company's drug price hikes and its unorthodox use of a specialty pharmacy to boost sales.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

On Wednesday, Valeant said it would pay US$58 million to resolve a class action lawsuit by buyers of its acne medication Solodyn, who allege that a Valeant-owned company sought to delay the launch of cheaper, generic versions of Solodyn, in violation of antitrust laws.

Valeant reported a net income of US$513 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of US$515 million a year earlier, helped by a one-time benefit of US$1.32 billion from new U.S. tax laws.

Excluding one-time items, Valeant earned 98 cents per share, edging past analysts' estimates of 97 cents.

Revenue fell 10 percent to US$2.16 billion, just shy of analysts' expectations of US$2.17 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)