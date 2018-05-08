ValueAct takes US$1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae: letter

Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP has built a roughly US$1.2 billion stake in Citigroup Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

BOSTON: Activist investing firm ValueAct Capital Partners invested US$1.2 billion in Citigroup Inc and roughly US$1 billion in SLM Corp's student lender Sallie Mae, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.

In the letter ValueAct sent to clients, the firm said it built its roughly US$1.2 billion Citigroup position over the last four to five months and is adding to it "opportunistically."

ValueAct added that the bank could return about US$50 billion in cash to shareholders over the next two years, according to the letter.

