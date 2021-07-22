Vantage Towers Q1 revenue in line, confirms guidance

BERLIN: Vantage Towers, the telecoms towers business spun off and floated by Britain's Vodafone, on Thursday reported growth in first-quarter revenue that was in line with expectations and confirmed its outlook.

Revenue in the fiscal first quarter was up 2.1per cent to 246 million euros (US$290 million), exactly matching the median forecast from analysts tracked by data provider Refinitiv. The company gave no profit figure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vantage reaffirmed guidance that revenue would reach 995 million to 1.01 billion euros in its fiscal year to March 2022, with margins stable and free cash flow of 390-400 million euros.

Shares in Vantage Towers have risen by 25per cent since its initial public offering in March - Germany's largest stock market listing since 2018 - putting a value on the business of US$17.8 billion.

(US$1 = 0.8480 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alousaa)

Advertisement