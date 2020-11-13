Vegetables lift US producer prices; trend remains moderate

WASHINGTON: US producer prices increased for a sixth straight month in October amid more expensive food and gasoline, but the trend remained moderate, supporting views of tame inflation given labor market slack and a resurgence in new coronavirus cases.

The report from the Labor Department on Friday (Nov 13) followed on the heels of data on Thursday showing consumer prices unchanged last month. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted demand to goods away from services, the main driver of the US economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The producer price index for final demand climbed 0.3 per cent last month after rising 0.4 per cent in September. A 0.5 per cent increase in the price of goods accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the rise in the PPI last month. Goods gained 0.4 per cent in September.

In the 12 months through October, the PPI advanced 0.5 per cent after rebounding 0.4 per cent in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.2 per cent in October and increase 0.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices gained 0.2 per cent in October. The so-called core PPI advanced 0.4 per cent in September. In the 12 months through October, the core PPI increased 0.8 per cent. That followed a 0.7 per cent rise on a year-on-year basis in September.

Wall Street opened higher following upbeat results from Walt Disney and Cisco Systems. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lukewarm inflation gives the Federal Reserve scope to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy as it nurses the recovery from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

The Fed has embraced flexible average inflation targeting, which in theory could see policymakers tolerate price increases above the US central bank's 2 per cent target for a period of perhaps several years to offset years in which inflation was lodged below that goal.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 1.5 per cent in the 12 months through September. October's core PCE price index data is scheduled to be released at the end of this month.

Wholesale food prices jumped 2.4 per cent in October, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the increase in the cost of goods. Food prices, which rose 1.2 per cent in September, were boosted by a 26.8 per cent surge in the cost of fresh and dry vegetables.

Advertisement

There were also increases in the prices for gasoline, meats, chicken eggs, and thermoplastic resins and materials.

But prices for light motor trucks and passenger cars fell. As a result, core goods prices were unchanged last month after increasing 0.4 per cent in September.

The cost of services rose 0.2 per cent in October after advancing 0.4 per cent in September. Nearly 40 per cent of the broad-based gain was due to a 1.1 per cent increase in transportation and warehousing services. Margins for final demand trade services, which measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers, climbed 0.2 per cent.

Healthcare costs rose 0.3 per cent after gaining 0.2 per cent in September. Portfolio fees increased 0.5 per cent. That followed a 1.4 per cent jump in September. Those healthcare and portfolio management costs feed into the core PCE price index.

