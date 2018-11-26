Venezuela settles US$1.2b creditor claim to protect Citgo

REUTERS: Cash-strapped Venezuela settled a US$1.2 billion arbitration claim that will protect its crown jewel foreign asset, the Houston-based Citgo Petroleum Corp refining business, from being stripped away by a creditor, according to Canadian court documents.

The deal with Crystallex International Corp suspends the Canadian mining company's push for a court-ordered auction of control of Citgo as a way of collecting on an arbitration award against Venezuela that has grown to more than US$1.4 billion with interest.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by David Gregorio)