Venezuela to open PDVSA office in Moscow this month: Ifax

MOSCOW: Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA plans to open an office in Moscow this month, Interfax news agency cited Venezuela's oil minister as saying on Thursday during a trip to the Russian city of St Petersburg.

Caracas said earlier this year that it was moving its Lisbon-based office to Moscow in order to safeguard the country's assets.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jane Merriman)