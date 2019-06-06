Venezuela to open PDVSA office in Moscow this month: Ifax
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA plans to open an office in Moscow this month, Interfax news agency cited Venezuela's oil minister as saying on Thursday during a trip to the Russian city of St Petersburg.
Caracas said earlier this year that it was moving its Lisbon-based office to Moscow in order to safeguard the country's assets.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jane Merriman)