Verizon adds 650,000 phone subscribers in fourth quarter

Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it added 650,000 net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the fourth quarter.

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it added 650,000 net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the fourth quarter.

The largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers added a total of 1.2 million retail postpaid customers, the company said at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West investor conference.

Advertisement

Shares of the company rose 2.5 percent to US$58.16. Verizon is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 29.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)