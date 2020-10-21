Verizon adds more-than-expected monthly phone subscribers

Verizon Communications Inc on Wednesday added more monthly bill-paying phone subscribers than expected as people bought new connections to power work-from-home set-ups.

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc on Wednesday added more monthly bill-paying phone subscribers than expected as people bought new connections to power work-from-home set-ups.

The company said it added 283,000 postpaid phone subscribers, above the average estimate of 268,000 for the third quarter, according to research firm FactSet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)