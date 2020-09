related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BENGALURU: US wireless carrier Verizon Communications and Amazon.com may invest more than US$4 billion for a stake in beleaguered Indian telecom firm Vodafone Idea, India's Mint newspaper reported on Thursday (Sep 3), citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.