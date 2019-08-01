Verizon beats profit estimates as monthly phone subscribers jump

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday beat second-quarter profit estimates as the largest U.S. mobile carrier added far more net monthly phone subscribers than expected.

Shares of the Dow component rose 1.1per cent before the bell after the company said it added a net 245,000 phone subscribers during the quarter. Analysts were expecting it to add 163,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Analysts pay attention to postpaid customers, or those with a recurring bill, because they are more valuable to carriers and tend to remain with the company longer than prepaid customers.

The earnings announcement comes about a week after the approval from the U.S. Justice Department on the merger between T-Mobile USA and Sprint. As part of the approval, T-Mobile agreed to divest Sprint's prepaid businesses including Boost Mobile and other assets to Dish Network Corp to build out a viable fourth carrier in a couple years.

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint control more than 98per cent of the U.S. wireless market and have wireless service revenues of more than US$160 billion.

T-Mobile and Sprint together have more than 135 million customers, while Verizon and AT&T control two-thirds of the total U.S. wireless market.

Verizon has put heavy focus on deploying 5G nationwide, with a goal to expand to more than 30 U.S. cities in 2019. But while Verizon is leading the charge to test its 5G services, industry analysts say the higher-speed networks are unlikely to be widely available until the middle of the next decade.

Verizon's net income fell to US$4.07 billion, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$4.25 billion, or US$1 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Verizon earned US$1.23 per share, beating analyst average estimate of US$1.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total operating revenue fell 0.4per cent to US$32.1 billion and missed expectations of US$32.41 billion. Revenue from Verizon's media unit alone was US$1.8 billion, down 2.9per cent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Angela Moon in New York and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Bill Trott)