Verizon beats revenue estimates on lockdown boost to wireless services

Verizon Communications Inc added more phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill than analysts expected, as demand for its services picked up during stay-at-home orders.

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc on Friday beat estimates for second-quarter revenue on strong demand for its phone and internet services as coronavirus-induced lockdowns prompted a rapid shift to remote working and learning.

Although stay-at-home orders cut down store visits, limiting new sign-ups in a quarter that was almost entirely spent under lockdown rules, a pick up in demand for internet services helped the company add more phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill.

In the second quarter, Verizon added 173,000 postpaid phone customers, above analysts' estimates of 61,200 additions, according to research firm FactSet.

Total operating revenue fell 5.1per cent to US$30.4 billion but beat the analysts’ average estimate of US$29.93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said that the fall in revenue was due to a decline in wireless equipment revenue in the quarter, hurt by lockdown-led store closures.

Revenue in Verizon's media unit, which includes Yahoo, HuffPost and TechCrunch, declined 24.5per cent to US$1.4 billion from a year earlier as companies cut down on advertising to rein in expenses.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)