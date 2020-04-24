Verizon pulls 2020 revenue view as lockdowns result in wireless subscriber loss

Verizon Communications Inc lost 68,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the first quarter, as people stayed indoors due to lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

It led to a significant drop in customer activity and device volumes in the quarter, the telecom operator said. Analysts expected Verizon to gain just 100 subscribers in the quarter ended March 31, according to research firm FactSet.

The company also cut its full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook to between a growth of 2per cent and a fall of 2per cent. It had earlier expected a growth of 2per cent to 4per cent.

In the first quarter, Verizon's earned US$1.26 per share, above analysts' average estimate of US$1.22, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which plans to stay committed in investing in 5G network, said the virus reduced its earnings by 4 cents per share in the first quarter.

Total operating revenue for the wireless carrier fell 1.6per cent to US$31.6 billion from a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of US$32.27 billion.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)