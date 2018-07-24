Verizon quarterly revenue jumps on more subscribers

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York
REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it attracted more postpaid subscribers with unlimited data plans.

Total operating revenue rose to US$32.20 billion from US$30.55 billion a year ago.

Verizon said it added 398,000 subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis, beating analysts' average estimate of 352,000 subscribers, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

