Verizon suspends advertising on Facebook, joins growing boycott

NEW YORK: Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday (Jun 25) it was pausing advertising on Facebook Inc following widespread support for a campaign that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

"We're pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable," a Verizon representative said.

Verizon joins a list of US companies that have stopped advertising on Facebook in support of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, started by several US civil rights groups, even as Facebook worked to contain the growing revolt.

Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's and outdoor gear companies Patagonia and The North Face are among 10 brands that previously said they would suspend ads on the social media site.

Facebook said it is working with civil rights organizations.

"We respect any brand’s decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information," said Carolyn Everson, vice president of global business for Facebook.



