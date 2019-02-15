'Very difficult issues' remain after US-China trade talks: US negotiator

BEIJING: Top US trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (Feb 15) that "very difficult issues" remained after two days of US-China trade talks wrapped up in Beijing.

"We have had two very good days of negotiations," US Trade Representative Lighthizer told Xi at the beginning of a meeting attended by top American and Chinese negotiators.

"We feel that we have to make headway on some very, very important and very difficult issues. We have additional work to do but we are hopeful," Lighthizer said.

Top officials from the world's two biggest economies held two days of talks hoping to make progress to stave off an escalation of their tariff war.

"We all believe that China-US relations have broad common interests in safeguarding world peace and stability and promoting global economic prosperity and development. This is a common interest of us both," Xi told the US negotiators at the start of the meeting.

According to a report from Chinese state media outlet Xinhua, Xi said that talks would continue in Washington next week and that he hopes the two sides will be able to reach a mutually beneficial deal.

Lighthizer and Mnuchin said during the meeting that they maintain hope although there is still much work to be done, and that they are willing to work with China to reach a deal that is in line with the interests of both countries, according to Xinhua.



Lighthizer was joined by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other US officials around a conference table in China's Great Hall of the People with Xi and top trade negotiator Liu He, foreign minister Wang Yi, central bank chief Yi Gang and others after the two days of trade negotiations concluded.

The South China Morning Post citing a source reported Friday trade talks will continue next week in Washington.

Mnuchin said the sides had "productive meetings" in a tweet earlier in the day.