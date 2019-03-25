Viacom renews contract with AT&T to continue airing channels on DirecTV

Viacom Inc has renewed its contract with AT&T Inc, avoiding a blackout of MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central for DirecTV users, the companies said on Monday.

Viacom needed to resolve the AT&T contract before considering any other strategic moves including a potential tie-up with CBS Corp, sources told Reuters on Friday.

"We are pleased to announce a renewed Viacom-AT&T contract that includes continued carriage of Viacom services across multiple AT&T platforms and products," the companies said.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)