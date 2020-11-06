ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates

ViacomCBS Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday as higher demand for its streaming services, CBS All Access and Showtime, partially offset a decline in ad sales.

ViacomCBS headquarters in New York, New York
FILE PHOTO: ViacomCBS headquarters is pictured in New York, New York, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Revenue fell 9per cent to US$6.12 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but came above estimates of US$5.94 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said its domestic streaming services now has 17.9 million subscribers.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

