ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates

ViacomCBS Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday as higher demand for its streaming services, CBS All Access and Showtime, partially offset a decline in ad sales.

REUTERS: ViacomCBS Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday as higher demand for its streaming services, CBS All Access and Showtime, partially offset a decline in ad sales.

Revenue fell 9per cent to US$6.12 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but came above estimates of US$5.94 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said its domestic streaming services now has 17.9 million subscribers.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)