ViacomCBS quarterly revenue misses estimates

REUTERS: ViacomCBS Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought forth content production delays and cut film revenue, despite steady demand for its streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime.

Ahead of its Paramount+ launch, a rebranded version of CBS All Access, the company has been scrambling to distinguish itself from bigger players including Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ in the crowded over-the-top (OTT) market and attract more subscribers.

The company's revenue rose 3per cent to US$6.87 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, but came in below estimates of US$6.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable were US$783 million, or US$1.26 per share, compared with a loss of US$302 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

