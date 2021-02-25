ViacomCBS touts 'Paramount+' to investors after mixed earnings

ViacomCBS Inc kicked off its investor day on Wednesday with a focus on the upcoming rebranding of its CBS All Access streaming service to "Paramount+" - a move designed to capture a larger share of viewers while it pursues selling content to competitors.

"This is a ViacomCBS that is being reimagined for a new kind of marketplace and a new kind of consumer," said Chair Shari Redstone.

In its fourth-quarter results announced that day, ViacomCBS said it had amassed 19.2 million paid subscribers to All Access and other streaming properties. That was up 7.2per cent from the previous quarter but significantly below totals for Netflix Inc, with 200 million, and Walt Disney Co's Disney+, with 94.9 million.

While ViacomCBS was an early entry to streaming - it launched CBS All Access in 2014 - the service has been best known for "Star Trek" shows, and its content investment has paled in comparison to Netflix and Disney. CBS' 2019 merger with Viacom, a sister company also controlled by the Redstone family, allowed for more content, including films from Paramount Pictures.

ViacomCBS hopes to distinguish Paramount+ from other streaming services through an emphasis on live sports and news. It will launch Paramount+ in the United States, Canada and Latin America on March 4; in the Nordics on March 25, and in Australia in mid-2021.

On Wednesday Chief Executive Bob Bakish said that in 2021, Paramount+ will debut 36 original series across different genres.

He said some new Paramount films will go exclusively to Paramount+ 30 to 45 days after theatrical release. All other new Paramount movies will appear on Paramount+ after their theatrical release, some as early as 90 days.

The rebranded service will include episodes and movies from ViacomCBS-owned BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, including original series such as "The Twilight Zone" and "The Good Fight."

It will cost US$6 per month with limited commercials and US$10 per month for a commercial-free option, the same rates as for CBS All Access.

The company posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed content production and cut film revenue, despite steady demand for its streaming services.

Revenue rose 3per cent to US$6.87 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, but came in below estimates of US$6.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to ViacomCBS were US$783 million, or US$1.26 per share, compared with a loss of US$302 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, ViacomCBS earned US$1.04 per share, slightly above estimates of US$1.02.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)