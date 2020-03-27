ViacomCBS withdraws forecast amid virus concerns

ViacomCBS Inc said on Friday it would withdraw its forecast for the year due to the impact from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The media company also said it experienced production delays, but saw a rise in viewership across its broadcast and cable properties.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)