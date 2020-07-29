L Brands forecasts smaller-than-expected sales decline, shares surge

REUTERS: L Brands Inc on Tuesday forecast a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly sales on strong demand for its Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers and other personal care products, and said it would cut 15per cent of its corporate staff.

Shares of the company surged 17per cent in extended trading after the Victoria's Secret owner also said its cost-cutting efforts, including layoffs and inventory management, would help it save about US$400 million annually.

L Brands is focusing on its high-margin Bath and Body Works division as the COVID-19 pandemic drives customers to stock up on personal care products such as hand sanitizers.

Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands estimated a 10per cent rise in second-quarter revenue for the brand, even as it expects total net sales to be down about 20per cent from a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting total net sales to decline about 35per cent to US$1.9 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"BBW is being helped by hand sanitizer while its candle sales slow. Sanitizer has been a lifesaver," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said.

The company projected a drop of about 40per cent in sales at its Victoria's Secret unit, which it plans to run as a separate, standalone company after failing to sell a majority stake to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners.

L Brands has reopened most Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret Stores in North America after the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The company is expected to report results on Aug. 19.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)