Video games group Ubisoft investigating allegations of misconduct

PARIS: French video games group Ubisoft said it was investigating allegations of misconduct at the company, which earlier media reports said centred around charges of sexual misconduct.

"We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialized external consultants," it said in a statement dated June 25.

"Based on the outcomes, we are fully committed to taking any and all appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we can't comment further," added the company, which did not specify what the allegations were.

