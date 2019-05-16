Video games group Ubisoft's shares slump as results miss forecasts

PARIS: Ubisoft's shares slumped on Thursday (May 16), after the fourth quarter results of the French video games group missed market forecasts.

Ubisoft shares, which have hit record highs in the last year, were down by around 12 per cent in early session trading, reducing much of the gains previously made by the stock in 2019.

Ubisoft reported late on Wednesday fourth-quarter net bookings of 676.7 million euros (US$758.3 million), below the company's expectations of approximately 698 million euros.

"While we continue to see a large catch-up opportunity around operating margin vs its peers, we remain somewhat cautious around the slate of releases for 2020," wrote brokerage Jefferies, keeping a "hold" rating on Ubisoft shares.

