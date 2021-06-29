VietJet plans to sell 15per cent stake, raise US$300 million via int'l bond sale

Vietnam's budget airline VietJet Aviation is seeking shareholder approval for its plans to sell a stake of up to 15per cent via a private placement, and to raise US$300 million through a bond sale on international markets, the company said on Tuesday.

HANOI: Vietnam's budget airline VietJet Aviation is seeking shareholder approval for its plans to sell a stake of up to 15per cent via a private placement, and to raise US$300 million through a bond sale on international markets, the company said on Tuesday.

VietJet said in a statement it is targetting a 20per cent rise in revenue this year to 21.9 trillion dong (US$951.35 million), adding it will hold a shareholders' meeting later on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 23,020.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Ed Davies)