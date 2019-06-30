Vietnam, EU sign landmark free trade deal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The European Union signed a landmark free trade deal with Vietnam on Sunday, the first of its kind with a developing country in Asia, paving the way for tariff reductions on 99per cent of goods between the bloc and the Southeast Asian country.

HANOI: The European Union signed a landmark free trade deal with Vietnam on Sunday, the first of its kind with a developing country in Asia, paving the way for tariff reductions on 99per cent of goods between the bloc and the Southeast Asian country.

The two sides announced the deal in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It still needs the approval of the European Parliament, which is not a given as some lawmakers are concerned about Vietnam's human rights record.

The European Union has described the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as "the most ambitious free trade deal ever concluded with a developing country".

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by James Pearson, Robert Birsel)