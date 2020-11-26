Vietnam Airlines likely to make losses of up to US$647 million this year: Govt

HANOI: Vietnam Airlines will likely make losses of 14 trillion dong to 15 trillion dong (US$604 million to US$647 million) this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Thursday (Nov 26).

It would take up to three years for local airlines to fully recover from the pandemic, the government said in a statement on its website.

Last week, Vietnam's National Assembly, the country's lawmaking body, approved a government plan to boost the capital of the airlines, which reported a net loss of US$453 million for the first nine months of this year.

The country's flag carrier is 86 per cent owned by the government.