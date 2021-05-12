Vietnam April trade deficit US$1.22 billion vs US$1.2 billion surplus in March - customs

Vietnam reported a trade deficit of US$1.22 billion in April, swinging from a surplus of US$1.2 billion in March, government customs data released on Wednesday showed.

Exports in April fell 10.5per cent from March to US$26.55 billion, while imports were down 2.4per cent to US$27.77 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

For the first four months of this year, exports rose 29.6per cent from a year earlier to US$104.94 billion, while imports were up 31.8per cent to US$103.31 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$1.63 billion for the period, it said.

