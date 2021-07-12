Vietnam June trade deficit narrows to US$500 million - customs

Vietnam reported a trade deficit of around US$500 million in June, narrowing from a deficit of US$2.07 billion in May, government customs data released on Monday showed.

HANOI: Vietnam reported a trade deficit of around US$500 million in June, narrowing from a deficit of US$2.07 billion in May, government customs data released on Monday showed.

Exports in June rose 3.9per cent from May to US$27.2 billion, while imports were down 2.1per cent to US$27.7 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the first half of this year, exports rose 29per cent from a year earlier to US$158.3 billion, while imports were up 36.3per cent to around US$159.3 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of US$992 million for the period, it said.

(Editing by Ed Davies)