Vietnam May trade deficit seen at US$2 billion; CPI up 2.9per cent

HANOI: Vietnam estimated a trade deficit of US$2 billion for May, while consumer prices in the month rose 2.9per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Saturday.

Exports in May likely rose 35.6per cent from a year earlier to US$26 billion, while imports likely increased 56.4per cent to US$28 billion, the General Statistics Office said.

For the first five months of this year, exports likely increased 30.7per cent to US$130.9 billion, and imports rose 36.4per cent to US$131.31 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of US$369 million, the office said.

Vietnam's consumer prices in May rose 2.9per cent from a year earlier, and edged up by 0.16per cent from April, the GSO said. Average consumer prices in the first five months of this year rose 1.29per cent from a year earlier.

