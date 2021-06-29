Vietnam Q2 GDP growth quickens to 6.61per cent y/y vs 4.65per cent expansion in Q1

Vietnam reported gross domestic product grew 6.61per cent in the second quarter of this year from a year earlier, faster than an expansion of 4.65per cent in the first quarter, government data released on Tuesday showed.

Growth in the first quarter was revised up from 4.48per cent, the government’s General Statistics Office said in a statement.

