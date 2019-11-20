Vietnam's Vingroup in deal with Google to develop smart TVs

Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s biggest listed firm by market value, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Google to develop smart TV on the Android platform.

HANOI: Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s biggest listed firm by market value, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Google to develop smart TV on the Android platform.

Five models of the television will be manufactured at Vingroup's factory in the capital, Hanoi, to be sold from December, the company said in a statement.

