Vietnam's Vingroup in deal with Google to develop smart TVs

Business

Vietnam's Vingroup in deal with Google to develop smart TVs

Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s biggest listed firm by market value, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Google to develop smart TV on the Android platform.

A manufacturer works at an assembly line of Vingroup&apos;s Vsmart phone in Hai Phong
A manufacturer works at an assembly line of Vingroup's Vsmart phone in Hai Phong, Vietnam December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Bookmark

HANOI: Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s biggest listed firm by market value, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Google to develop smart TV on the Android platform.

Five models of the television will be manufactured at Vingroup's factory in the capital, Hanoi, to be sold from December, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark