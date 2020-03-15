Virgin Atlantic boss seeks 7.5 billion-pound UK airline bailout: Sky News

Virgin Atlantic's chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country's airline industry needs emergency government support worth 7.5 billion pounds (US$9.20 billion) or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The letter would ask the British government to provide airlines with a credit facility to help them through a potentially prolonged period of slumping revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sky News said, citing sources.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)