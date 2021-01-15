Virgin Atlantic completes US$230 million sale and leaseback of two Boeing 787s

British airline Virgin Atlantic said on Friday it had completed the sale and leaseback of two Boeing 787s as part of a plan to strengthen its balance sheet.

The deal with Griffin Global Asset Management to raise just over US$230 million from the two planes will enable it to repay a loan taken on as part of its rescue deal last year.

