Virgin Australia collapses, enters voluntary administration after being battered by COVID-19

SYDNEY: Virgin Australia, partly owned by Singapore Airlines, said on Tuesday (Apr 20) it entered voluntary administration to recapitalise the business after being battered by the coronavirus crisis, making it the largest airline to collapse under the shock of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an announcement to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), Virgin said it planned to keep operating flights despite handing over the keys to administrators.

"Our decision today is about securing the future of the Virgin Australia Group and emerging on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis," CEO Paul Scurrah said in the statement.

"Australia needs a second airline and we are determined to keep flying."

More than 90 per cent of Virgin Australia's shares are controlled by a group of investors including Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, Chinese conglomerate HNA Group and Richard Branson's Virgin Group, which have all suffered a sharp deterioration in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline was more than A$5 billion (US$3.2 billion) in debt and had appealed for an A$1.4 billion loan to stay afloat, but the government refused to bail out the majority foreign-owned company.

It had reported seven consecutive annual losses even before the coronavirus pandemic decimated domestic and international demand.

Deloitte has been appointed as the administrator, the airline said in a statement.

Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said Deloitte had begun a process of seeking interest from parties in recapitalising the business and there had been several expressions of interest.

"Our intention is to undertake a process to restructure and refinance the business and bring it out of administration as soon as possible," he said.

The airline employs 10,000 people directly and 6,000 people indirectly in competition with larger rival Qantas Airways, which would have a virtual monopoly in Australia if Virgin stopped flying.

Virgin had already stood down 8,000 staff, suspended all international routes and scrapped all but one of its domestic routes after Australia shut its borders to limit the spread of COVID-19 and imposed tough restrictions on movement.

Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Group, which owns a 10-percent stake in the airline, tweeted a message in support of the Virgin Australia team.

"I am so proud of you and everything we have achieved together," he said.

"This is not the end of Virgin Australia, but I believe a new beginning. I promise we will work day and night to turn this into reality."

Estimated global airline losses from the pandemic have climbed to US$314 billion and led to industry warnings that carriers will collapse without sufficient government aid.

